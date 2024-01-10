Genoa – The deal is done, the soap opera is over. Radu Dragusin left yesterday morning for London to sign his contract and undergo a medical with Tottenham. Accompanying him was historic agent Florian Manea, who said: «I can't believe I rejected Bayern. We made the choice this morning at 8am. It's difficult to make a choice like that, Bayern wanted him badly and the official offer arrived last night. There was more money from Bayern but he said this is the right step for his career. We stayed up all night thinking, I didn't sleep at all. Both Napoli and Milan wanted him. But he dreamed of playing in the Premier League since he was a child.”

Dragusin anticipated the formalization of the negotiation with a greeting message via social media: «It is difficult to be able to explain in a few words a period of life that meant so much to me. (…) It is difficult to forget the steps we have taken together, from the dream of promotion to these months in Serie A: I will not forget them, indeed I will carry them close to my heart. Forever. It's difficult but there are moments in life when two paths separate. I will miss cheering in a dream stadium, jumping with you at the end of the game, turning towards the North and feeling the chills, joking because they frame me with the camera. I will miss all your love. Thank you Genoa, thank you Genoans (…)».

Negotiation closed with Tottenham, even if Napol's offerIt was the best for the rossoblù club: around twenty million, plus Ostigard and Zanoli, even if the transfer formula had not yet been defined. But Dragusin preferred the Premier League solution, even more than a world-class club like Bayern.

Now the time has come for the Griffin to move on. Dragusin had been purchased for around 7 million, including bonuses: 20% of the capital gain made by Genoa goes to Juve, around 18 million: Juve should therefore go to around 3.6 million. For the rest, the money arriving from the Dragusin operation allows the rossoblù club to continue with the work of settling its accounts: the agreement with the Revenue Agency provides for a detailed repayment plan (for the first 4 years 8 six-monthly installments of 800 thousand euros, for the next 6 twelve installments of 1.5 million, for a total of 25 million), the write-off of the debt of around 70 million has given a great hand but the emergency is not over.

And then naturally there is the market to be unblocked, given that federal legislation provides for the possibility of moving only with a positive balance. Now the Griffin can do it. Spence's arrival fills the void on the right left by Hefti, the next target is in attack. Puscas is on the way out, Gilardino wouldn't mind immediately having Djuric, who Verona has already made it known they want to sell. But he is 33 years old, it is certainly not an investment for the future.

The same goes for Henry, who would also bring with him three and a half years of contract. These are two solutions that should not be ruled out for the present but in attack there is the possibility of an investment in the future. Pellegri's candidacy resists, who has adequate age, room for growth and can enter the list without limitations. A new assault could be triggered after the match against Torino, scheduled for Saturday at Ferraris. But I really like Santiago Castro, 19 years old, Velez Sarsfield striker. He has a clause worth around 9 million, is of great interest to the rossoblù club but the costs at the moment are still considered a little high, without forgetting that for the moment there is no free place for a non-EU player. He can free himself with the sale of Galdames but Bologna is also interested in Castro. Not only that: in Spors' notebook there is also the name of Jusef Erabi, 20 years old, who has just renewed with Hammarby.