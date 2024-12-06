Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Real Betispointed out in the press conference prior to the match against FC Barcelona corresponding to the sixteenth day of LaLiga EA Sports that “I expect, as it has been all these years, a fan permanently supporting, behind the team in the good and bad moments and that is supporting from the beginning. We will go out to find the game, as always. Barcelona and Madrid are always favorites but football is there to change the results. “We will see if the team can continue to perform as well as in weeks ago.”

Regarding Barcelona, ​​Pellegrini stated that “they come from two defeats and a draw and then they played one ahead with Mallorca and won again. They are the leader and have proven to be the best in LaLiga but they have also had a difficult time like Real Madrid now or Atlético who have now gone 6-7 games in a row without losing after a difficult moment. It’s football and week after week you have to show who is the best team. Raphinha and Lamal? They are two very important players in a good moment, but they are not the only ones. If we cover them, we have Olmo or Lewandowski left.

Pellegrini was asked if the example to follow was the victorious duel against Atlético at Villamarín. «Yes, it can be compared for being a team of that category that has been with Simeone for so many years. They didn’t kick on goal and we had many chances. It’s what you always try to have in every game. We would like to always repeat but football is human beings. “If not, Las Palmas would not have won against Barcelona as a leader.”

«Everyone realizes that advanced defense and prepares it but then you have to do it on the field. If they are leaders it is for a reason. You have to know who you are playing against and then the returns change. This is full of videos and games and you can review it but you try to do it and the teams surpass you,” Pellegrini pointed out.









Regarding the cup tie against Sant Andreu and the problems in overcoming it, Pellegrini recalled that “it is not so easy to qualify and this is demonstrated by the teams that have fallen in this round. We criticized the game, the important thing was to pass. It seems like it is easy but it is not, several Primeras were left out. Atlético tied in the 83rd minute and they sent off a player against the rival. Osasuna and Real suffered. The beautiful thing about the Cup is that the motivation of a team is tremendous and no matter how much you want to, you can’t win without winning. You have to give one hundred percent and in football 2 or 3 balls change a result. “I take away the satisfaction of having qualified, a victory always helps emotionally to return to what we had in terms of performance and performance less than three weeks ago.”

Regarding the objective of the season, Pellegrini pointed out that “what one deserves at the end of the season must be fulfilled week after week. The goal in December is to be alive in the competitions. Hopefully in the Conference we did the same as in the Cup and in LaLiga in May we will see the amount of points we can achieve. In the second semester we have to show what we are for. We are Betis and we know what positions we can be in, we have shown it in previous years and we are going to continue trying.”