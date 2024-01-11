Ukrainian president says pause would open space for Kremlin to increase ammunition supply

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Thursday (11 January 2024) that a ceasefire in the war in Eastern Europe would only be positive for Russia. He stated that the pause would pose a risk of allowing the country led by Vladimir Putin to increase the supply of ammunition to its Army. The statement was made during the Ukrainian president's visit to the Baltic countries.

“The pause would not lead to the end of the war, it would not lead to political dialogue with Russia or anyone else. And thank God all this has been decided in Ukraine and there will be no pauses to benefit Russia.”said Zelensky in Tallin, the capital of Estonia.

On the occasion, the President of Ukraine also spoke about the lack of weapons that the country's Army faces during the conflict.

Also this Thursday (11 January), Zelensky stated in Riga, the capital of Latvia, that Russia is preparing to launch an offensive before the elections. In March, the presidential election will be held, which will decide the Russian leader.

Zelensky is trying to resist the fatigue shown by allies due to the conflict that has continued since 2022. At the end of 2023, Hungary blocked an EU (European Union) aid package that would allocate €50 billion (around R$270 billion) to Ukraine.