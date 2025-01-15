The Ministry of Health is working on the reform of the Framework Statute for health professionals, which will include their working conditions in the future. One of the points that make it up is to recover the exclusivity complement. He wants to end those cases in which service heads of public hospitals combine their work in public healthcare with private healthcare.

This measure It will affect other positions of responsibility, such as directors or managers. However, it will not be extended to other health professionals. “They will not be able to combine their work in public health with jobs outside,” said Minister Mónica García in a press conference. “They must have exclusive dedication to the health system,” he added.

The objective of this measure is “prevent conflicts of interest” and that these professionals “have an exclusive dedication to the health system”. It will also help attract talent. “It’s obscene that we haven’t done it before,” García said. It is worth mentioning that the negotiation of the statute with the unions will resume next week.

The department has been working on this document for two years. This also includes a section on guards. Qwant to end the guards of 24 hours and? The sum of their working hours does not exceed 17 hours. According to Mónica García, it is a question of health and the quality of the care that the patients treated receive. “It is a cry that 24-hour shifts are anachronistic and put the well-being of professionals and patients cared for at risk,” he noted. “There are health professionals who are working more than 60 hours a week,” he added.

The minister explained that this measure not provoketo a reduction in staff. “The objective is that they do not accumulate an ordinary shift plus an on-call shift. Today, these hours are not counted as workers and after the approval of this document they will begin to be counted,” he noted.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that it is a measure that is marked in a context in which a reduction in working hours is intended to be implemented at the national level. In fact, there are countries like Sweden that have already implemented this measure.

The document also includes points about the parity they seek ensure the balanced presence of men and women in management positionsthat is, they are distributed equally. “We have 70% women in the sector and only 30% rise to positions of responsibility,” said García.

The rest of the measures “will be revealed little by little and will be negotiated little by little,” according to the ministry. At the moment, the statute has already been sent this week to the different unions and the autonomous communities. “It is not just another document, but rather it is the law that will govern the working and healthcare conditions of healthcare professionals,” García concluded by saying.