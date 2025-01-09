Madrid is ninety minutes away from winning the third title of the season, and to do so they have to win in the classic next Sunday. There he arrived, in the eyes of Ancelotti, after a well-deserved victory against Mallorca, a victory soiled in the end by a fight between both teams: «It was unnecessary. They were hot because of what had happened at the end of the game and that’s why I tried to calm them down. Maffeo. I’m not saying that they are to blame or that it was our team’s fault. “I say it was unnecessary for both teams.”

It was another hot match between the Argentine and Vinicius. And this time they were joined in that usual fight by Bellingham and Asencio, who is 21 years old in a very good position and sent the side to scatter: «Every game we have a problem with him. We don’t want to talk about him because that’s what he wants,” Tchouaméni said. «Against Mallorca they are tough and demanding matches. They play their role and it is not easy to be Vinicius when you have a lot of pressure on the game, from rivals, from fans… it is difficult to manage,” Lucas commented.

Television images show several crossings of words between Maffeo and Viniciuslike one in the first half when Vini blows him a kiss and Maffeo ironically calls him handsome. And another after the 1-0 in which Vinicius does not mince words: “You are terrible. “You’re going home.”

A confrontation that gave way again to the mute button. Lucas refused to comment on the matter and Ancelotti, As he did in his two previous appearances, he did not say anything either. Not even the very partial precautionary measure granted by the CSD has made him change his mind: «I think, obviously I think about this issue, but I don’t want to talk. I’m really sorry, but I keep my opinion to myself. The same as with Laporta’s show in the box, which he did not want to comment on either.









Carletto just wants to talk about football. The Italian described Sunday’s classic as unpredictable, recalling that in recent times there have been victories by both sides: “It is difficult to know what will happen on Sunday.”