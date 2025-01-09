Elegant and stately, that’s how it is Bath. Epicenter of Georgian architecture, this British city is known for its thermal waters and Roman vestiges, but also for its sophistication and for being the setting for so many romantic novels. Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, it has the reputation of being one of the most beautiful cities in the United Kingdom. This data is also linked The New York Times including it at the top of its annual ’52 Places to Travel’ list.

And that it is rightly named as the best destination to visit in 2025 is no coincidence, but this year marks the 250th anniversary of the death of Jane Austen, a writer who relied on the impeccable streets of the city to create the setting for her stories. .

Jane Austen’s source of inspiration

Walking through the streets of Bath is much more than exploring the city, it is taking the same steps that the writer took years ago. Jane Austen. Between 1801 and 1806, the Austen sisters were regular attendees at the Bath balls, as their parents were looking for a husband for them. Yes, in the purest style of The Bridgertons. However, what Jane found in the city was something much better: inspiration.

His memory lives on after 250 years since his death thanks to the novels he gave us. Her stories have touched millions of people and are also one of the main reasons why they come to cities like Bath to see the scenes that inspired her.

With a ‘very British’ touch

All the stereotypes about the United Kingdom are translated into its streets. Manicured buildings, balconies adorned with daisies, meticulously landscaped backyards and the smell of milk tea. Small and charming, this beautiful city became the summer resort of the high aristocracy in the 18th century, and to this day, it continues to receive thousands of glances.

Starting with the Abbey, the last medieval church built in England, the Theater Royal and of course, its hot springs. This spa, located in the heart of the city, has been famous for its therapeutic properties for more than two thousand years.

