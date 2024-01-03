The UK strongly rejects any Israeli proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The UK Foreign Office announced this on January 3.

It is noted that Gaza is an occupied Palestinian territory, which in the future will become part of the Palestinian state.

“We share the concerns of our allies and partners that Gazans should not be subject to forced displacement or relocation from Gaza,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell on January 3 strongly condemned the call by Israeli authorities to develop a plan to resettle residents of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, on December 29, it became known that the Israeli government plans to resettle a significant number of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory under the pretext of ensuring their safety.

On November 7, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the United States does not support the forced relocation of Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip. He pointed out that “this is not the policy that we adhere to, we are not considering it.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on November 3 that any plans to resettle residents of the Gaza Strip will destroy the prospects for the creation of a Palestinian state and will doom the Palestinians to an eternal existence without rights. He noted that this will not ensure either peace or security in the region.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.