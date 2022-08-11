Carlo Ancelotti had already written his name in the history of Real Madrid after being the coach who brought the long-awaited Décima to the showcases of the Santiago Bernabéu, and after that, he left the club quietly, as he always does, elegant way. Thing that made the exit door open for him, but never close.
He tried his luck in Munich, Naples and Liverpool directing Everton, but Madrid always remained in his heart and when they needed each other the most, they reconciled again so that their love relationship would once again excite all of Real Madrid. When Ancelotti was beginning to be forgotten and Madrid was in low hours, the alliance returned and brought with it ”La Catorce”. Once he sat down on the white bench again, no one was betting on that group of players. It was impossible to think at the beginning of the season that with the team that they had left him he could have a remarkable season, but he did it, and how he did it…
”Records as manager Carlo Ancelotti has achieved since he returned to Madrid: • Only manager to win all 5 major leagues • Most UCL titles in history (4) • Most UEFA Super Cups (4) Legend”.
After winning LaLiga with fifteen points difference over the second classified and after winning the most epic Champions League in history, Carlo has won the hearts of all the fans. There is no one who can question his work. He won with a group of players (friends, because according to the coach the players are his friends) who had just failed the previous season with Zidane and became a legend of the most successful club in the world for the second time. Ancelotti is the only coach who has managed to win the five major leagues, he is the coach with the most Champions in the world and he is the coach with the most European Super Cups in the world. This is Carlo, a humble guy turned into an absolute legend. Humility and triumph go hand in hand.
