After two years of hiatus due to COVID-19, the most celebrated tradition in Cartagena returns. The Carthagineses and Romanos Festival, which will take place between September 16 and 25, will have Los Alcázares as the guest municipality and the Jimbee Cartagena team as the honorary party. An extensive program of activities has been prepared for the occasion, including the Estrella Levante concert, a historical conference by Pepe Cánovas and a solidarity collection of school materials for the benefit of the Colegio Patronato del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús.

«We return to 100% with the best parties in the Mediterranean». This was announced by the vice president of the festivities, Eduardo Conesa de Gracia, accompanied by the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the Councilor for Celebrations, Juan Pedro Torralba, at a press conference that took place this Thursday, August 11, at the Palacio Consistorial de Cartagena. “We really wanted to be able to celebrate the festivities in the festive camp, recover the programming and relive our festivities of International Tourist Interest,” said the mayor.

On the 16th, the starting signal will be given with the traditional proclamation, the inauguration of the festive camp and the transfer of the sacred fire from Los Alcázares, the guest municipality of this edition. After the 2019 DANA prevented it, its mayor, Mario Pérez, expressed that he feels “immensely excited to participate in the best culture and history festival in the entire Region of Murcia.”

That same day, the toga will also be awarded to the honorary party, a distinction that this year falls to the Jimbee Cartagena futsal team “for its effort with the city of Cartagena and its commitment to local and national sports,” according to Conesa explained. The team manager, Roberto Sánchez, was grateful: “Our club is an ambassador for the city and every time we compete, we do it with that spirit of war and fighting for our shield and colors. That is exactly what the Carthaginians did 3,000 years ago.”

As Conesa pointed out, this year “none of our events will be missing and we will relive our history through them.” Under this premise, the streets of the historic quarter, the festive camp and the port setting will put on their best clothes for nine days of celebration.

Historical, cultural and sports activities



History marks these parties in order to relive the past. Therefore, they could not miss the plenary session of the Roman Senate, the Roman baptism and the destruction of Sagunto on the 18th. Neither the marriage between Hannibal and Imilce on the 19th nor the oracle of the goddess Tanit on the 20th. The program will continue on the 21st with the inauguration of the period market, the Aspar tests and the centuriate elections; on the 22nd with Hannibal’s parade to Rome; and on the 23rd with the landing acts of the legions, the great battle and the Victory parade.

On the 25th, the festivities will be put to a close with the coexistence in the festive camp (8:30 p.m.), the extinguishing of the sacred fire (9:30 p.m.) and the fireworks display (10:00 p.m.).

Culture stars in the program of activities designed for this 33rd edition and aimed at all audiences. On Thursday 22 (8:00 p.m.) the Estrella de Levante concert will be held with nationally recognized local groups on the esplanade of CC La Rambla, whose poster will be unveiled in the coming days. On Friday 9 (8:00 p.m.) there will also be a concert by the soprano Angélica de la Riva, together with the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia, at the Paco Martín Auditorium in Parque Torres. On the occasion of the 500th anniversary of Elcano’s circumnavigation of the world, Pepe Cánovas will offer a conference on the subject at the Roman Theater in Cartagena (7:00 p.m.).

Sport and solidarity will also mark these festivities. On Friday the 10th, the IV Arx Asdrubalis Night Race will be held for the benefit of various associations in Cartagena. On the 17th, a cycling route through the historic center of Cartagena, and on the 18th, a rugby match in La Asomada. Likewise, on the 19th and 20th “a collection of school supplies will be carried out for the benefit of the students and the most needy families of the Board of Trustees of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, organized together with the Association of Children of Mary Immaculate”, as as reported by the president of the association, Diego de Haro.