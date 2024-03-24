No sanctions

He had imagined it from the beginning and Pecco Bagnaia had also 'spoiled' him in the ritual post-race interviews: in the end the Race Direction decided not to penalize either the reigning world champion or Marc Marquez for the accident involving the two Ducatisti three laps from the end of the Portuguese GP. The decision is probably the rightest, so much so that it is no coincidence that it was the one 'suggested' by both centaurs, who however obviously both tried to get their money's worth, both emphasizing their own 'innocence' as opposed to excessive aggression of others.

Mutual mistakes

In the end Marc Marquez would probably have been more wait-and-see, aware of having a better pace than his rival; Bagnaia, on the other hand, didn't hesitate for a moment in looking for an immediate counter-overtaking despite there being just one point difference between fifth and sixth place. Both then didn't realize how the intersection that was being created in that fateful curve was becoming dangerous. What is certain is that it will not be the last time this year that we will see the #1 and #93 compete with overtaking at the limit. Let's hope without further accidents.