Senator Marco Rubio of Florida called for the suspension to be reviewed “in the name of basic freedoms and bilateral relations” between the US and Brazil. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTÓBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Politicians from the Republican Party in the United States criticized Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes for his decisions to suspend X and block accounts and assets of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in Brazil.

In a note published on his official website, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said that he had already heard about “the government censorship campaign underway in Brazil.”

“The recent decision to ban X is the latest move by Judge Alexandre de Moraes to undermine basic freedoms. From fining individuals and private entities who seek information on X to imposing legal censorship, the people of Brazil are facing serious repression for simply using a social media platform. In the name of basic freedoms and our bilateral relationship, Brazil must rectify this authoritarian move,” Rubio wrote.

In X, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said calling Moraes a judge is an “oxymoron.” “He banned X because he hates free speech. He seized assets in a blatant act of revenge. That’s the work of tyrants. That’s the work of Marxists. That’s the kind of thing you’d expect from a jurist who strives to be like Voldemort,” Lee said, citing the villain from the Harry Potter franchise.

| X/Mike Lee’s personal profile/Reproduction

Also on X, Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar weighed in on the issue. “What does Brazil have in common with China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela? While they all banned X, Brazil is the only one that fines citizens for using VPNs. What a shame to be on this list of oppressors! What message does this send to American companies operating in Brazil?” the congresswoman wrote.

| X/Profile of María Elvira Salazar/Reproduction

The posts were accessed by People’s Gazette from a connection outside Brazil. The STF’s press office has not responded to requests for Moraes to comment on criticisms of the minister due to the suspension of X.