With the release of the new patch, the developers of World of Warcraft – the company Blizzard began to return the rather old and forgotten mechanics of megadungeons, which are comparable in complexity to the epochal raid, but require much fewer people to enter with the opportunity to receive similarly valuable rewards.

It is worth remembering that such raids will be a priori more difficult, since the work that 8 or 10 characters do is much more difficult to do in the 5th, especially if you are constantly under the influence of bosses and their active skills.

Megadunges are designed for companies of friends and guilds, so that resources that can be obtained during the passage do not go to random players, and with proper communication that occurs between familiar players, it is always higher, which significantly increases the likelihood of success.

If you are a loner, or get tired of playing with random players, where success is not obvious and there is always a chance of a valuable item falling out, which in the end may not go to you, then you can use the dawn of the infinite boost service.

What is Dawn of the infinite in World of Warcraft

dawn of the infinite is a return to the concept of mega-days, which are given a second life in the World of Warcraft universe with the release of a new patch for the Dragonflight update.

An 8 boss battle outside of space and time awaits you, where the situation and players of Azeroth will constantly be distorted and challenged by opponents in order to put an end to the chaos and attempts of the ancient dragons to change the course of history.

Analysis of the dungeon and all bosses

You will face a battle with 8 different bosses, for which you need to prepare and act prudently.

Chronikar

Your first enemy and the initial test of your power levels in the current World of Warcraft dungeon.

This is the commander of the dragon army, which will fight you alone.

By itself, the boss does not have strong protection and dies quickly enough, but you need to avoid special created zones and run out of them and dodge orbs that fly out from the boss and return to it, causing damage to all enemies hit – serious damage, so try not to be mistaken.

The boss will die very quickly, so the orbs and the need to dodge them will not have time to bother you

Blight of Galakrond

You are waiting for a battle literally with a dragon army led by older ancient dragons, which rely on the magical elements – fire, ice and storm.

The location is passed according to the principle of a classic sweep, but be careful and attentive – initially the dragons do not see you, so do not rush to break into the thick of things and dissuade the tank from such actions.

The main dragons will use the power of the elements and, with due carelessness, you can easily die from their attacks if you substitute for all three skills at once.

It will be good if the tank manages to take away two of the bosses so as not to catch their constant blows and not expose allies at the same time – each dragon killed will greatly simplify your entire farming process, so be patient and do not get adventurous – deal with enemies slowly and gradually.

Carefully follow the direction of the dragon’s gaze – it is in this direction that he will use his attacks.

Iridikron the Stonescaled

Get ready for a difficult battle in which you will be confronted by a skilled earth mage and his faithful dragon.

The battle can be roughly divided into two stages.

You confront the mage himself surrounded by his retinue with a series of nasty mass and solo earth magic attacks and strikes from his retinue without major surprises.

You are fighting a huge dragon with which you have to tinker.

The fight with the dragon will be one of the most difficult throughout the raid – the creature has a high armor value and constantly alternates its attacks.

Periodically, he will attempt to attack distant targets with a volley of magical fireballs, which will often be aimed at the healer. Having survived or blocked an attack, you should not relax – a second one will surely follow after it.

The boss will painstakingly and slowly sag health and will regularly use ground shaking waves to attack all enemies around – zones and waves should be avoided and maneuvered. Each of them will have empty zones that you can run into to avoid damage.

Tyr, the Infinite Keeper

The battle with the formidable shooting range will also take place in two stages.

First, you will go to the gaming location and start crushing the monsters that are around.

Reinforced monsters with interesting mechanics will begin to appear in their place. They will create circles, go into them and attract one of the members of the group to themselves, gradually pumping life forces out of it.

There is no way to stop this process, or at least the players have not yet found a way to do it. Of the interesting mechanics – if at the moment of attraction you run into a circle to the monster, then the process and the speed of the attraction will slow down significantly, perhaps here lies the key to the mechanics of canceling the skill, because without this skill the monster dies very quickly.

Tire itself resembles the first boss in places and has very similar mechanics, but with a number of differences.

Firstly, he constantly wields a hammer and causes damage not only to the tank, but also to the allies surrounding him.

Once in a while, Tyr will use a direct strike, which will become a real test for the physical protection of all targets except the tank, so it is advisable to avoid such a fate and get out of the strike – the entire potential danger zone will be marked with a bright golden glow, you only need to be careful.

In general, the battle with Tyr will not be difficult, and it will take a lot of effort to complete the campaign with a lethal outcome for the entire group. Unless the tank is not careful and will expose the entire group to the monster’s blows.

Time Lost Battlefield

The most interesting stage of the dungeon, because before your eyes there will be a time rift and you will see the battles between the horde and the alliance from the past, and you will have to intervene in the outcome of the duel in order to summon and defeat Grommash Hellscream – one of the most famous and titled horde commanders in the history of Azeroth .