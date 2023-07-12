It’s head to head between ‘One heart, two destinies‘ And ‘Beats Live‘ for yesterday’s prime time ratings win. The Rai1 series in fact obtained more viewers (2,014,000) and a share of 13.4%, lower than that of the Italia 1 show (14.8%) which lasted longer and which however recorded less viewers (1,741,000). Channel 5 with ‘Meet Sophia‘ totaled 1,563,000 viewers with an 11% share.

Just off the podium La7 which with ‘In Onda Estate’ gathered 919,000 viewers and 6.2%, while Rai2 with ‘CSI: Vegas’ won 666,000 viewers and a 4.4% share. On Rai3 ‘Filorosso’ was seen by 458,000 viewers equal to 3.6% and on Retequattro ‘Crime in the Caribbean’ by 473,000 viewers equal to 3.4% share, while Nove with ‘Avamposti – Nucleo Operativo’ involved 284,000 viewers with 2.4%. Tv8 closes the ranking with ‘Who wants to marry my mum or dad’ seen by 280,000 viewers equal to a 2% share.