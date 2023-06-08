Ana Obregón had a role this Wednesday. And not the ones she used to interpret years ago on the small screen. The actress, after two and a half months in the eye of the hurricane, when the bombing of the birth of her granddaughter was made public, faced a massive battalion of the media in the expected presentation of her book, ‘The boy with the shrews ‘, written as a result of the texts left by her son, Aless, who died on May 13, 2020. Such a large reception that the presenter was also surprised -“I had not seen so much camera in my 40 years of profession!” – and a bit tired “from the jet lag and the bottles.”

A hundred people crowded into a room at the luxurious Westin Palace hotel, through which an excited Ana paraded with a colorful outfit by designer Rubén Hernández. Making multiple faces to avoid tears, the artist gave all kinds of details of the work, “written by a mother with a mutilated heart and with blood red ink” to continue the “30 or 40 pages that Aless left”, of which that not a single comma has been touched.

A book that, she revealed, came to fruition not only because of the express wish of the young man, but also because of a sign that Obregón assured her son sent her when she still did not think she had the strength to face the project, two years after Aless’s death. «The day I had my first meeting with the publisher, we had a meal. I put my phone on the table and it starts ringing. And who was the call from? It was from Aless, “Ana confessed, who clarified to the public’s perplexity that the phone had been turned off for a month in a drawer. Here are the witnesses!, she exclaimed, looking at her editor, who accompanied her on the stage, and her friend and her representative, Susana Uribarri, sitting in the front row.

Obregón began to relax and, despite the fact that those summoned had been warned that “the author will only speak about ‘El chico de las musarañas'”, nothing could be further from the truth. Ana, who did her best to contain her emotion on numerous occasions, did not miss the opportunity to respond to everything and everyone. The first thing she made clear is that she will not have any more grandchildren. “Aless wanted five children, but I’m not going to have any more,” she said, anticipating questions about it.

“A miracle”, as he defines the arrival of Ana Sandra in his life, achieved thanks to surrogacy, a practice prohibited in Spain. Such was the controversy when the cover of the magazine ¡Hola! came to light, which became the star theme in the corridors of the Congress of Deputies and in the opening of the newscasts. A controversy that Obregón insists that he did not reach Miami, where Ana Sandra was born. He wanted to settle the issue on several occasions, stating that “when you have to bury your son, any criticism tickles you.”

He also did not avoid talking about the age, 68 years, at which he had the little girl, who at first was thought to be his daughter. She «she has a lot of uncles and cousins», so «when I’m not around she’s going to be more protected than the daughter of Robert de Niro… and Al Pacino». Men whom she has not criticized for their paternity after 80 years.

Obregón, to Lequio: “That’s enough for you”



Together with Ana Sandra, Alessandro Lequio was the subject of most of the questions Ana faced. “That’s enough for you,” she said, addressing the Italian, to whom she blurted out that it had been “a month since you wrote me or anything. I don’t know what’s wrong with you.” «Ana Sandra is waiting for you at home because you are her grandfather. It’s your family and he’s looking forward to meeting you,” he said, looking at the camera of ‘The Ana Rosa program’, in which he knew that the count, who had hidden behind the fact that he already had a family to avoid talking about the little girl, was present listening to his words.

“Alessandro has always had my house open, he even had keys at the beginning, when we separated, but he lost them,” he continued, although he is aware that “I cannot force a grandfather to see his granddaughter.” A situation for which she assured that she was not hurt, despite the fact that she did not seem so when she reproached her ex-partner that “respecting a child is not keeping silent, it is paying tribute to him every day of your life. And -he has qualified- he does not go with seconds ». After what he has remembered that she has always defended him publicly.

Despite all the bickering, what is essential for Ana Obregón is to have closed the chapter on her son’s last wishes. “The first, and most important, to have a daughter, to have her book published, and to have a foundation to research cancer.” Now “what matters to me is embracing a little piece of heaven every second of my life”, in reference to Ana Sandra, “the ray of light” of her existence.