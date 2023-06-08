Baza: in Moscow, builders of the house of the PIK group of companies dropped a stove on parked cars

In Moscow, the builders of an apartment building dropped a stove on parked cars. This is reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

The plate jumped off at night at the construction site of the Belaya Dacha Park residential complex, which is run by the PIK group of companies, and damaged several cars. Workers at the construction site decided to quickly remove the stove and run away, but the roar woke up the residents and filmed their attempt to cover up what had happened. Judging by the comment of the author of the video, the stove was metal.

Earlier, another brick house was found on the roof of a Moscow high-rise building during a major overhaul. Builders were the first to notice the illegal structure. The interlocutor of Lenta.ru, the chairman of the council of the house, shared that he posted a photo of the building in a closed Telegram group, which consists only of the residents of the house, and from there it has already leaked into the public space.