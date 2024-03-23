In the vibrant world of Peruvian cumbia, Serrano Heart stands out as a group synonymous with success and talent. But, behind the music, the personal stories of its members capture the public's interest, such as that of Ana Lucía Urbina and Edwin Guerrero Neira. This couple, who once shared not only stages, but also a life together, remains united by music despite their emotional separation.

The relationship that blossomed behind the scenes had a notable impact on both their personal and professional lives. Now, with an open heart, Urbina shares what it is like to share the stage with Guerrero again without losing professionalism and with mutual respect in the emblematic Piura group.

How did the relationship between Ana Lucía Urbina and Edwin Guerrero begin?

The spark between Ana Lucía Urbina and Edwin Guerrero It caught fire in the artistic environment. The story began in 2014, after Ana Lucía and her sister auditioned for a well-known television program. The talented vocalist caught the attention of Corazón Serrano and joined the band, in which her closeness with Guerrero would later lead to a relationship confirmed in 2017. This union occurred in a context of changes and new beginnings for both the group and for them.

Edwin Guerrero, owner of Corazón Serrano, and Ana Lucía Urbina ended their relationship in mid-2021. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Edwin Guerrero

How did Ana Lucía and Edwin Guerrero announce their breakup?

Although they had a five-year relationship and lived together, Ana Lucía Urbina and Edwin Guerrero They decided to take separate sentimental paths in mid-2021. The news, disclosed mainly by the singer through her social networks, was presented in a respectful and mature manner, and the affection and respect that they continue to share stood out. This announcement underscored their intention to preserve a working and friendly relationship.

“For those asking me, I ended my relationship several weeks ago. I am happy, we have a lot of love for each other with that person, we respect each other and we are co-workers.“, the national interpreter wrote on her Instagram account.

What did Ana Lucía Urbina say about working with Edwin Guerrero?

In her interview with Nueva Q, Ana Lucía Urbina highlighted how, despite the initial difficulties, they managed to overcome the emotional challenges to maintain a healthy working relationship in Serrano Heart. He highlighted the importance of maturity and mutual respect, key elements that allow both to continue contributing to the success of the group. She praises her ex-partner not only as a former partner, but as a leader and director.

“I think things happen for a reason. We broke up two years ago and we tried to get along with the work issue. At first it was a little uncomfortable, (there was) sadness, maybe jealousy on the part of both of us. But now we try to get along well for the job. Thank God, his family loves me very much and so does he. Maybe he worries, he tells me that I contribute a lot (in Corazón Serrano). He is the best, he is a good boss and director, the musicians love him very much. He cares a lot about his workers. I will always have a lot of affection for himor,” he declared.