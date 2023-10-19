The US Department of Labor said on Thursday that applications submitted for the first time for government unemployment benefits decreased by 13,000 to 198,000 applications after adjusting for seasonal factors in the week ending October 14.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 212,000 applications to be recorded that week.

The numbers announced for unemployment claims last week are the lowest in history Eight months as companies continue to retain their employees despite high interest rates aimed at calming the country’s economic and labor market conditions.