Israel’s war against Hamas continues for the 13th day, with the Israeli Forces attacking strategic points used by the terrorist group’s leaders in Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated this Thursday (19) that they killed one of the leaders of the military wing of the Gaza Popular Resistance Committee (CRP), Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Hilal, the third largest militia that operates alongside Hamas. in the region.

According to information from the Israeli government, he was killed in an air strike in the city of Rafah. “The Israel Defense Forces destroyed infrastructure used by terrorists in the Gaza Strip and killed senior agents from different terrorist organizations operating in the region,” the note said.

Also this Thursday (19), Hamas issued a statement, not yet confirmed by Israel, saying that another air strike had killed the head of the group’s National Security Forces, Jehad Mheisen, and his family.

The war declared by the Israeli government after the surprise attack by Hamas continues for the 13th consecutive day. The updated figures point to more than 1,400 deaths and 4,000 injured people in Israeli territory, where the Islamic group continues to launch rockets.

On the Palestinian side, at least 3,785 people died and more than 12,000 were injured, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health. The conflict began on October 7 with the invasion of terrorists across the Israel-Gaza border, which resulted in the kidnapping of hundreds of Israelis, including children and the elderly.