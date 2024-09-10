Home World

Press Split

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16 as well as the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4. The new models offer innovative features and are available in different colors.

On Monday evening, Apple presented its latest products at a major event. The focus was on the iPhone16the Apple Watch Series 10 and the AirPods 4These new devices bring exciting features and technical improvements. Below you will find an overview of the most important innovations.

AirPods 4: Improved noise cancellation and sound quality

The new AirPods 4 come in two versions: one with and one without active noise cancellation. Apple has announced that the sound has been significantly improved in both versions. The version without noise cancelling will be available for 149 euros, while the version with noise cancellation will cost 199 euros. Both models will be available from 20 September available in stores and promise an even more intense listening experience.

Apple Watch Series 10: slimmer, bigger and more powerful

Apple also has the Apple Watch Series 10 which offers some new features both visually and functionally. The new model is slimmer and has a larger display than its predecessor. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from 20 September for 449 euros. For those looking for even more power and robustness, Apple offers the Apple Watch Series 2 which will also be released on September 20th, but will have a higher price of 799 dollars has.

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 16. © Jakub Porzycki/Imago

iPhone 16: New features for the next smartphone generation

The absolute highlight of the evening was the presentation of the new iPhone16. Apple, most recently with an increase in the maximum allowed app sizehas revised the design and added some groundbreaking features. Particularly striking is the new Action buttonwhich replaces the traditional volume button. This button can be individually assigned, giving users more flexibility in using their smartphone.

Another interesting innovation is the arrangement of the Cameras: They are now arranged one above the other and have their own shutter release. This camera equipment allows 3D recordings to create images that are compatible with the Apple Vision Pro. There are also significant improvements in videos and photos that should provide an even more intense user experience.

While the Standard iPhone 16 in Germany for 949 euros will be available, the iPhone 16 Pro with a housing made of titanium and improved battery life. Most recently there was Rumours of a new housing as the EU wants to make replacement batteries mandatoryHow NextG.tv reported. Some of the new AI features However, the iPhone 16 is exclusive to the American market and will not be available in Germany for the time being.