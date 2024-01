The President of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, arrived in Switzerland this Tuesday (16) to participate in the Davos Forum, where he intends to defend the ideas of freedom and criticize the “2030 socialist agenda”, which he considers a “threat to global prosperity” .

Milei traveled on a commercial flight, claiming he wanted to save money for the Argentine state, and was enthusiastically received by some other passengers, who asked him for photos and wished him luck.

In an interview given to the Argentine portal InfobaeMilei stated that the objective of her trip is “to plant the ideas of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the 2030 socialist agenda and that the only thing it will bring is misery to the world.”

The Argentine president also said that the focus of his speech, which will be given on Wednesday (17), is to emphasize that “freedom is the key to prosperity”.

Still during her time at the Forum, Milei will have a meeting with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, where she will have to make clear her conviction about the change in direction that the new government has established.

Milei is in Switzerland accompanied by a delegation made up of the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo; by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Diana Mondino; by the chief of staff, Nicolás Posse; and by the general secretary of the Presidency and her sister, Karina Milei. (With EFE Agency)