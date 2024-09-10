BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Tamsoft They are sharing a new trailer online for BLEACH: Rebirth of Soulsdedicated to the playable character of Rangiku Matsumoto.

“Turns his sword into ashes and runs freely across the battlefield”we read in Rangiku’s character description. “Rangiku combines direct Hado and counterattacks to create attack opportunities.”

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. The release date has not yet been announced.

BLEACH: Rebirth of Souls – Rangiku Matsumoto trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment away Gematsu