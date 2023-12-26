A German local official announced on Tuesday a ban on entering the Windhausen region in the northern German state of Thuringia after it was submerged in flood waters and evacuated on a large scale.

Matthias Markvart, mayor of the city of Heringen, to which the Windhausen district belongs, said that this step aims to provide limited access roads for rescue forces and prevent disaster tourists. Markvart added: “The situation at the present time is still critical but stable.”

Markvart added that the Crisis Management Committee will decide tomorrow, Wednesday, whether and when residents can return to their homes. The Windhausen area was voluntarily evacuated on Christmas Eve, and the mayor explained that of the approximately 500 residents of the area, only about 100 people remained in Windhausen. The flood strongly affected the Windhausen region, where the flood situation there worsened, to the point that it required the almost complete evacuation of the region’s residents on the first day of Christmas.

For his part, the head of the Thuringian state government, Bodo Ramelow, who went to the region to see the nature of the situation yesterday, Monday, wrote on the X platform: “I hope that all those affected by the flood will soon be able to return to their homes.” However, it is still uncertain when people can actually return to their homes, as the mayor of the area expects the flooding to continue there for several days, describing the situation there as being like “a bathtub that has reached the point of being full.”