His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, approved the Dubai Media Strategy and the action plan through which the goals included in the strategy will be implemented within specific time frames, and in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for the role of the media as a partner in the development process, and keeping pace with the Council’s mission to provide an environment conducive to creativity and its endeavors to expand the base of its strategic partnerships to support the growth of the media economy, increase the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s economy, and consolidate Dubai’s position as a major center. For media talents and competencies.

This came during His Highness’s chairmanship of the Dubai Media Council meeting, which was held in the Dubai Design District, where the broad outlines of the media strategy were approved and the objectives it included were doubling the media sector’s contribution to the emirate’s domestic product, increasing the volume of foreign direct investment in the sector, as well as increasing the value of property rights. The intellectual development of the Emirati media product, developing media competencies and talents, and increasing the participation of national cadres in the sector, in addition to activating the role of strategic partners by increasing the area of ​​private sector companies’ contribution to the sector, thus contributing to expanding the scope of the comprehensive media development process in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We work with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum so that our media is creative and inspiring…accommodating of changes and able to keep pace with them with content that reaches the highest levels of quality.”

During the meeting, His Highness stressed that the Council’s vision, which aims to make Dubai a major center for the media industry and its leadership, requires doubling work in a way that ensures enhancing the emirate’s media competitiveness by providing an environment that stimulates creativity, cooperation and productivity, in parallel with building partnerships that contribute to attracting direct investments to the sector, pointing to the importance of activating the impact of The new strategy is to consolidate Dubai’s position as a major center for attracting and developing distinguished media competencies and talents.

His Highness directed the Council to pay attention to introducing and activating the initiatives, ideas and projects necessary to discover Emirati talent and enable them to participate in advancing the media development process, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Media Students, and in accordance with a vision that keeps pace with the comprehensive development renaissance of the UAE and the growing position of Dubai as a global and pioneering city at various levels and within… various fields.

Projects and performance indicators

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, explained that the Dubai Media Strategy includes 21 qualitative projects that will be implemented according to 117 performance indicators to ensure that these projects achieve the desired positive results, which focus on more than one axis, the most prominent of which are: developing media talent, building strategic partnerships, and attracting Foreign investments into the sector, in addition to continuing to develop the media infrastructure and providing it with the latest equipment and adopting the best international practices in the field, pointing out that the strategy also addresses the legislative aspect to ensure that it keeps pace with the development taking place in the media field and to help benefit from the opportunities and solutions that this rapid development brings. What challenges it may bring.

Her Excellency said: “The Dubai Media Strategy is concerned with more than one axis, the most important of which is content, as a comprehensive review will be conducted of audio-visual content and digital content, presented through various channels, platforms and publications of Dubai Media. One of the strategy’s axes is also concerned with electronic games, which have become a media phenomenon.” “It is a world worthy of attention with rapid growth and a steady increase in the number of users in the region and the world.”

She added: “Under the guidance and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Media Council is working to accelerate performance to achieve the strategic goals for the future of Dubai media with an advanced approach based on foundations that keep pace with the great speed at which the city is moving forward as a global capital of creativity and innovation and an attractive point for the meeting of ideas and minds from all over the world. Around the world… We are continuing to work to enhance the competitiveness of Dubai media at global standards, while paying attention to the authentic local dimension.”

Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship

During the meeting, developments in the implementation of the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati media students were reviewed, which His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had announced last June, to encourage Emirati youth to enter the field of media, and to contribute to increasing the participation of the national cadre in This field, and to provide media science students with the correct academic knowledge and modern professional skills so that they have a tangible positive impact in the media field, while the scholarship covers 100% of the tuition fees for its beneficiaries.

The discussion dealt with ways to increase the benefit of the scholarship by integrating the students who benefit from the scholarship into training in Dubai Media Incorporated, and expanding the circle of cooperation with media partners in order to increase the possible training space for these students and applications, and then increase the job opportunities available to them in the sector. It also discussed ways to ensure By participating them in various media events taking place in Dubai in order to provide them with more professional skills and experiences that will help them make their way in the media field.

Dubai Film and Television Production Committee

The meeting reviewed the role of the Dubai Film and Television Production Committee in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Media Strategy, and a number of ideas were discussed aiming to increase the positive impact of the committee in this regard, especially on the economic level, due to its contribution to attracting foreign investments in the field of production, and how to improve Its role in strengthening the media economy system in Dubai, as this requires creating more capabilities for the committee, especially at the level of regulatory and legislative frameworks, which constitute one of the important foundations to enable the committee to fully carry out its role.

The meeting was attended by members of the Dubai Media Council: His Excellency Malik Sultan Al Malik, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Younis Abdulaziz Al Nasser, Issam Kazim, Mohammed Al Mulla, and Amal Bin Shabib. The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Nihal Badri, Secretary General of the Council.