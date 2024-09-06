ITV presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were left embarrassed by a guest’s inappropriate comment on This Morning. The clip is available on YouTube.

The program discussed the results of a study that found that people born between 1946 and 1964, known as the baby boomer generation, are more likely to form what are called friendships with benefits. In this case, benefits refer to intimate relationships.

Guest Nick Ferrari, who represents this generation, said that what these people really want is to have fun. “Go out to dinner with someone, have coffee, and not, to put it crudely, cuddle,” he said.

The host and second guest Vanessa Feltz realized that Ferrari was talking about sex, laughed and looked embarrassed. Then the guest added that some representatives of the baby boomer generation still want to have a little “fun.” “Nick, how did you seduce your partner? You asked her, ‘Do you want to cuddle a little?'” the host Shepard asked, laughing.

Felts, the show’s guest, added that she disagrees with the idea that a friendship with benefits is her preferred relationship type. “Is that what I’m looking for? Absolutely not. I think that would be destructive to the friendship,” she concluded.

