An Indian Vistara Airlines plane carrying 247 people made an emergency landing in eastern Turkey on Friday after a bomb threat, the company said.

“Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt was diverted to Turkey (Erzurum Airport) for security reasons and landed safely at 19:05,” Vistara said on its website.

Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi said 247 passengers and crew were on board the plane and that all flights to and from the airport had been suspended, Turkish media reported.

The governor confirmed that the passengers were disembarked from the plane and searched individually before being allowed to enter the airport building, while the explosives detection team searched the plane and the luggage hold.

The Times of India reported that during the flight, a tissue was found on the toilet with the words “bomb on board” written on it.