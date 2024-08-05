We already saw the announcement of the second season of The Last of Us, however, that does not mean that we no longer have anything new from the universe created by George R.R. Martin Well here it comes A Knight of the Seven Kingdomswhich is a prequel to what we know on TV as game of Thrones.

Now that the second season of House of the Dragon It ended and left us wanting to see more, from less we already know that we have something of the universe game of Thrones in 2025 with the confirmation of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Now, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms It takes place between 90 and 100 years before the events that occurred in Game of Thrones and tells us the story of Sir Duncan The Tall and his squire Eggwho is Aegon V.

Source: HBO

This journey between the two characters is for Egg to learn what humility is and for Duncan to build his story as a great gentleman. It is worth noting that this story is adapted from novels written by George RR Martin that were also released in comic form.

What should you know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

George R.R. Martin He stated that this story is much shorter than what we know as game of Thrones And of course House of the Dragon. It even has a very different tone from the previous stories, as it talks more about the adventures of two characters rather than a political conflict as such.

Sure, we have the Westeros setting, the Taragaryens are still ruling – even with the vague memory that they once had dragons – and there’s not much emphasis on the “winter is coming” speech.

