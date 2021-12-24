That he year 2021 has been spectacular for Betis it is beyond all doubt. And is that the data they do nothing other than endorse it. Even more so if one compares how Pellegrini’s team is currently with respect to the same day 18 of the last season, noting that the improvement is worth a ten.

And it is worthy of a ten because Betis now has ten points more, 33 around 23 at that time. It is not difficult to find the reason of this increase in points, since the Verdiblancos have also scored ten more goals. In defense, on the other hand, the note is off the scale since the goals conceded have passed from 32 to 21, that is, eleven less.

A year ago, the Betis was ninth and the sixth position that he finally occupied was seven points behind, a distance that seemed almost insurmountable. Now him Betis is third and will continue in positions of Champions League Whatever happens on the first day of the year 2022. If the improvement of Betis is not worth a ten, it is very close to it.