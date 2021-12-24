Christmas: Coldiretti / Ixè, 93% Italians celebrate it at home

Over 9 out of 10 Italians (93%) have decided to spend the Christmas in homes, in family or with relatives and closest friends, under the pressure of concern for the resurgence of infections and the spread of the Omicron variant. This is what emerges from one Coldiretti / Ixeè analysis which highlights the tendency to spend the holidays at home, seeking consolation at the table with respect to the limitations to events in the square and the impossibility of taking holidays abroad. The result is a 38% increase in food spending compared to last year for an average value of 113 euros per family – Coldiretti underlines – while the home-made preparation of the main Christmas meal rises to an average time of 2.9 hours, but there is also 9% of Italians who will not be infected by the passion for cooking and will order take-away or he will resort to ready meals brought by friends or relatives.

Christmas, 3.5 million choose restaurants, farmhouses e pizzerias (mid 2019)

If the vast majority remain in their homes, the arrival of the reinforced green pass still allows 3.5 million Italians to return to celebrate Christmas in restaurants, farmhouses And pizzerias, even if it is the half compared to 2019, before the pandemic. As for the products most present on the tables, it is bubbly wine is confirmed as the inevitable product for eight out of ten Italians (84%), while the panettone with 77% beats by measure in the preferences Pandoro still at 69%, but both often consumed in combination with local sweets that are homemade in almost half of the families.

Read also

Covid: ISS, the intensive care occupancy rate rises to 10.7%