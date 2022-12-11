A resident of Donetsk, Elena, who witnessed the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the territory of the city hospital, on December 11 told Izvestia the details of what had happened.

According to her, the shell hit the receiving department, as a result, the wall was broken and the glazing was broken.

“We saw a flash, jumped out of the room, ran. Came to us [снаряд] into the admissions department, the wall was pierced and glass fell down, ”said Elena.

The footage from the scene shows the destruction from the shelling: windows are broken, walls are cut, fragments from a shell lie in the building of the medical institution.

According to Izvestiya, a hospital, a residential building and an opera house came under shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk. In particular, one of the shells of the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) exploded on the territory of a hospital in the Kalininsky district of the city.

Information about the victims is being specified.

On Sunday morning, Ukrainian militants shelled Donetsk, firing 20 rockets from the Grad MLRS.

The day before, the JCCC stated that a total of three civilians were injured due to the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 10.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

