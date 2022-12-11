Basketball | Playing without Lauri Markka and three other key players, Utah lost to Denver

Four of Utah’s top six scorers this season were sidelined.

Lauri Markkanen was sidelined for the third straight game in the NBA due to illness, and the Utah Jazz lost 110-115 to the Denver Nuggets. Utah has lost eight of its last eleven games.

Nuggets Nikola Jokic collected the 80th triple-double of his NBA career with 31 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.

Four of Utah’s top six scorers this season were sidelined. In addition to Markkanen, the team’s key players were missing Mike Conley Jr., Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. Despite that, the match was tied at 110-110 barely a minute and a half before the end of the game.

“When you face a team that doesn’t have all its firepower, it kind of relaxes you. We got what we wanted in attack, so we were a little loose in defense. It’s about staying focused,” Denver’s Jamal Murray confessed on the NBA website.

