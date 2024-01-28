Over time, the situation changes, the expert noted. By the age of 55, the level of sex hormones decreases (testosterone is a fairly strong fat burner), and cortisol accumulates because people are more nervous. “Therefore, in older age, strength training becomes of great importance; aerobic training alone is no longer enough,” the doctor noted.

“With age, sarcopenia develops – the replacement of muscle cells with fat cells. That is why the older a person is, the more difficult it is for him to move. In addition, the level of growth hormone decreases, which also contributes to the normal state of muscle tissue,” Ostrovskaya said.

Strength training is needed to maintain it, but gaining muscle mass becomes more difficult as you age. You need to start exercising at the age of 35, and after 45, work with light weights – ideally according to a program selected by a trainer, added Moslenta’s interlocutor.

A previously working method of losing weight was named by psychologist, nutritionist, and specialist in eating disorders Olga Romashina.