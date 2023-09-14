An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was recorded in Marrakech on Thursday morning

A 4.6 magnitude tremor, the first aftershock that exceeds 4.5 since the earthquake on September 8 which left almost 3,000 dead in Morocco, shook the affected Atlas area at 6:53 am, local time (12:53 am, Colombia time) and was felt in the city of Marrakech.

Since the earthquake of magnitude between 6.8 and 7 (depending on the organization that measures it) that occurred six days ago, sThere have been many aftershocks in the area and some have been felt, such as one of 3.9 on Wednesdaywhich in the village of Imi N’Tala led the rescue services to ask journalists to leave the area due to the danger of landslides.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor felt this Thursday was magnitude 4.6 and occurred at a depth of 9.7 kilometers near Ighil, the same village in the Atlas Mountains that was the epicenter of the deadly earthquake.

It is the most important aftershock recorded by Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) since the deadly earthquake. In this time, there have been about thirty small earthquakes of more than 3.4 magnitude and the highest so far, 4.3, occurred last Tuesday morning.

The rescue teams at work after the earthquake last Friday.

