Thursday, September 14, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was recorded in Marrakech on Thursday morning

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in World
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was recorded in Marrakech on Thursday morning

Earthquake in Morocco

6.8 earthquake in Morocco.

6.8 earthquake in Morocco.

It occurred in the Atlas Mountains, the same site of the devastating earthquake on September 8.

A 4.6 magnitude tremor, the first aftershock that exceeds 4.5 since the earthquake on September 8 which left almost 3,000 dead in Morocco, shook the affected Atlas area at 6:53 am, local time (12:53 am, Colombia time) and was felt in the city of Marrakech.

See also  Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago's teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland

(You can read: The strange blue glow that was seen in the midst of the tragedy due to the earthquake in Morocco).

Since the earthquake of magnitude between 6.8 and 7 (depending on the organization that measures it) that occurred six days ago, sThere have been many aftershocks in the area and some have been felt, such as one of 3.9 on Wednesdaywhich in the village of Imi N’Tala led the rescue services to ask journalists to leave the area due to the danger of landslides.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor felt this Thursday was magnitude 4.6 and occurred at a depth of 9.7 kilometers near Ighil, the same village in the Atlas Mountains that was the epicenter of the deadly earthquake.

(Also: The difficult rescue efforts after the devastating earthquake in Morocco).

It is the most important aftershock recorded by Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) since the deadly earthquake. In this time, there have been about thirty small earthquakes of more than 3.4 magnitude and the highest so far, 4.3, occurred last Tuesday morning.

EFE

