One evening forty years ago Nico Penzo signed a small but great undertaking which however was soon forgotten. We know: time flies, it messes up the pages of the almanac and the sieve of memories retains something and lets other things go. That evening – it was 14 September 1983 – Penzo scored not one, not two, not even three, but four goals in a single cup match, specifically the Cup Winners’ Cup, which sixteen years later would also be forgotten, indeed forced to one repainted and disguised under another name.