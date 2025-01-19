Living in Spain It is one of the great dreams of many foreigners, who move to this country in search of good weather, gastronomy and quality of life that our land offers. Although most land with the energies charged by the multiple advantages that offers to reside in some of these regions, after settling in for a while they realize that not everything is rosy.

This is how he has lived it Milena Palmaan Argentine who settled a while ago in Malaga and who has discovered first-hand some of the disadvantages of living in Spain. Through her TikTok account (@miluu_palma), where she has more than 40,000 followers, the young woman wanted to tell what her experience has been after several years residing in the south of the country to warn other people who are thinking about doing so.

The Latin American girl wanted to clarify that, despite these disadvantages, she loves Malaga and has no intention of returning to Argentina: «I’m not going to move, I don’t want to return to my country. I love it, but there are little things that I would have liked them to tell me», he said to his followers, before explaining what the drawbacks he has been able to observe are.

An Argentinean reveals what is the main disadvantage of living in Spain

First of all, Milena has referred to the problems renting an apartment in Malaga, especially if it is long-term: «If you get a long-term rental, consider yourself lucky, because most rent it to you for 10 months. And if they don’t tear off your head, consider yourself the son of God,” he began by saying, referring to the high real estate prices in the city.









“A studio, which is a ‘studio apartment’, costs 800 euros, and to enter you have to put in three months: one for the real estate agency, which they don’t give you back, one for a deposit and another for insecurity,” said the young woman. , to which they have also asked “seniority and salaries of 1,600 euros or more”. Added to all this are also the high electricity and water expenses that must be paid each month.

For the newcomer to Spain, this price increase is “something logical” because Malaga “is a tourist, beautiful and coastal city”which explains the problems there are in accessing housing.

However, Milena has also stressed that this has only done harm the people of Malaga who have been living in the city for generations: “Even they themselves have a hard time getting it, not just the immigrants, but everyone has a hard time getting a rental for a whole year in this city, I think that is the main disadvantage,” he commented on his experience on the Costa del Sol.

Finally, the young Argentine has assured that these problems in renting an apartment are “the main disadvantage” of living in Malaga. “I I have moved nine times since I arrived less than three years ago.», he concluded when talking about this experience.

A reflection highly applauded by the people of Malaga

Milena has won a multitude of applause with her reflection on the price of rents in the Andalusian region. The comments on his video, which has surpassed 100,000 views in just a few days, have been filled with people from Malaga who have done nothing but agree with him.

«Málaga is beautiful, but for tourists. “We workers have no roof.”said one of these users, criticizing the lack of access to decent housing in the capital. Many others have pointed out the “prohibitive” prices who have settled in the city due to low salaries, thus preventing many young people from becoming independent from their homes.