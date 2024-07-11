Juarez City.- Residents of the Los Nogales neighborhood reported that they have been without electricity since this afternoon due to a transformer failure.

They said that since 4 pm “the power went out” and that many elderly people live in the area and the heat is unbearable due to the lack of air conditioning.

The transformer that is experiencing the fault is located on the corner of Río Júcar and Río Nazas streets.

In addition, they have already made the report to the CFE and indicated that they would repair the fault in a couple of hours, but six hours have already passed and they have not come.