The report, which was published on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, which the world celebrates on March 20 of each year, relied on data collected by the Gallup Institute between 2020 and 2022, as Lebanon achieved a very low rate of 2.3 points, preceded only by Afghanistan, which achieved An average of 1.8 points, among 137 countries included in the report.

The happiness report is based on several factors

According to the World Happiness Report 2023, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are, respectively, the five least happy countries in the world for the year 2023, after taking into account several factors, such as average per capita GDP, social status and health care. the freedom to make decisions, as well as the levels of corruption in the country.

local and global repercussions

The head of the Basil Fuleihan Financial and Economic Institute, Lamia Moubayed Bsat, said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the result of the World Happiness Report for the year 2023 really embodies the situation that the Lebanese have been going through for nearly four years, due to the economic and financial crisis that hit the country. Since then, in addition to that, some Lebanese have also been affected by the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the global economy, which led to a global rise in commodity prices.

A sense of fear and inequality

Bsat adds that the Lebanese have a strong sense of threat, as a result of the economic crisis they are going through, which was ranked the worst in the world. They are afraid for their present, their future and the future of their children, noting that a recent ESCWA report showed that the Lebanese feel a complete spread of inequality, with 67 percent confirming that Those surveyed in the report say they feel inequality.

According to Bissat, the daily collapse of the Lebanese currency, which has lost more than 95 percent of its value, plays a major role in the high levels of anxiety and misery among the Lebanese, as any decline in the Lebanese currency causes employees’ salaries to lose their value, which leads to a decline in their purchasing power and increases cases of Poverty is on the rise in the country.

5 things the Lebanese miss

For her part, the psychotherapist in clinical psychology, Ghada Ahmed Al-Hawari, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the Lebanese have always been known for their love for life, but they are now suffering from the collapse of their elements of happiness, because of the unhappy events that they live in daily, as a result of the completely collapsed economic situation. Noting that happiness means 5 things: feeling reassured, energetic and energetic, a positive outlook on life, and the ability to enjoy time, and these are all things that the Lebanese people miss.

The road to happiness is blocked

Al-Hawari, a sworn expert in the Lebanese courts, adds that the World Happiness Report for the year 2023 relied on data for the years between 2020 and 2022, and during these years specifically, Lebanon witnessed many crises, most notably the economic collapse, the explosion of the Beirut port, leading to the almost complete collapse of their country, This is what generated high feelings of sadness among them, pointing out that what makes matters worse in Lebanon is that the people consider that the path to happiness is thorny or blocked, and that they do not have the luxury of choice, and this is what led to an increase in the suicide rate in the country in the few days. past.

never give up

Al-Hawari called for not giving up and clinging to hope, accepting life changes and dealing with them flexibly, in addition to getting rid of negative thoughts, and focusing on positive realistic thinking despite the difficult situation, stressing that this situation that Lebanon is going through will not last forever.