Since the beginning of March, the national currency has weakened against the dollar and the euro by about 3%, and since the beginning of the year its losses are already about 9%. On the eve of the “American” jumped above 77 rubles, and “European” – 82 rubles per unit.

If in January-February the sanctions contraction of domestic energy exports, including the embargo and the price ceiling, was largely offset for the national currency by the high level of prices in the commodity market, then the beginning of spring brought unfavorable trends – a wave of cooling of the global risk appetite and the associated drop in oil prices .

In just a week, a barrel of Brent lost almost a fifth of its value, pulling back from $80+ levels towards $70. This comes amid fears provoked by problems in the banking sector in the US and Europe. Over the past few weeks, three large regional financial institutions have closed in America, and due to problems at the Swiss Credit Suisse, UBS had to buy it.

And although the financial authorities have taken emergency measures to stabilize the situation, a considerable part of investors remain of the opinion that putting out the flames still means putting out the fire. Fears that the financial crisis was not prevented, but only postponed, may still put pressure on general sentiment for some time.

In addition to the price collapse in oil, the positions of the national currency were shaken by data on the deterioration of the budget balance. As the Ministry of Finance reported, in January the treasury deficit amounted to 1.76 trillion rubles, that is, 60% of the annual plan. Revenues fell by a third compared to January of the previous year, while expenses jumped by 59%.

However, the trajectory of the main budget indicators improved by the end of winter. The drawdown of the revenue side was compensated from -35% in January to -25%, and the deficit decreased by half compared to January.

At the same time, the monetary conditions for the Russian currency do not change. On March 17, the ruble, as expected, met without much emotion the decision of the Bank of Russia to leave the key rate at 7.5%.

An analysis of the situation suggests that the momentum of the weakening of the national currency is close to its end. Until the end of March, we expect the dollar to move from the current 77 rubles in the direction of 73, the euro – from 82 to 78 rubles, and the yuan – from 11.2 to 10.8.

Global risk appetite may soon start to recover. The need to smooth the situation in the financial sector is pushing central banks around the world to slow down the pace of monetary tightening. The softness of regulators will play against the dollar and the euro, and this will give developing currencies and oil quotes a chance to improve their positions.

Geopolitical pressure on ruble-denominated assets is much less predictable, but even if the plans of Western countries to lower the price ceiling for oil from Russia by $5 (to $55) are implemented, this will not entail critical consequences for exports. Moreover, the narrowing of the spread between the cost of Urals and Brent brands may continue.

The March tax period can provide local support to the ruble in the near future. Moreover, this month the national currency may feel it more than usual, since the volume of payments is expected to be 60-70% higher than in February. Let’s also not forget the daily selling of the yuan under the fiscal rule, which continues to smooth out volatility.

In any case, we can conclude that it is not worth betting on the further growth of the foreign exchange rate. At the same time, gold is now enjoying special attention of investors. For the first time since April 2022, a troy ounce exceeded $2,000 in price. The precious metal is traditionally perceived by investors as a safe haven, and in the face of problems in the US financial sector, part of the capital is leaving the dollar for the oldest defensive asset.

In the medium term, the price of gold may continue to grow moderately, and if it fixes above the $2,000 thousand mark, we may see a movement towards $2.1 thousand.

It is important to remember that precious metals are history primarily for long-term investors. Gold quotes may not show noticeable movements for months. However, it is an asset with a unique protective status. Gold can occupy a share of 5–10% in an investor’s portfolio.

The author is an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments

The position of the editors may not coincide with the opinion of the author