The American envoy’s statements came in light of accusations that the Muslim Brotherhood organization was behind the army’s repeated refusal to stop the war, and one day after a speech by Yasser Al-Atta, assistant commander of the Sudanese army, which sparked widespread controversy, in which he said that the army would not hand over power to civilian forces without elections, indicating To a plan to enter into a transitional period after the war, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Serious concerns

In an interview with the American National Radio station, Perillo indicated that the “war generals” and their extremist supporters are leading Sudan and its population to a “horrific” fate that will have extremely dangerous effects on the region as a whole.

He added: “We are witnessing the return of the extremist factions that we saw Sudan spend a long time eliminating in order to restore the kind of democracy that the people wanted.”

After the fall of their regime in April 2019, the Brotherhood used three tools to prepare the stage for the return of their rule again, relying on a wide network of centers of financial, media, and military influence that they were able to build over the past three decades.

Since the early 1990s, the influence of the Brotherhood in the army expanded significantly, when they began to use religious and extremist slogans to tickle the feelings of young people and involve them in the civil war in the Nuba Mountains, the Blue Nile, and the Christian-majority south, which separated in 2011 and formed its own independent state.

The Brotherhood brigades are pressing towards continuing the war and not submitting to any peaceful solutions.

In this context, political analyst Muhammad Latif told Sky News Arabia that “the army is just a tool to implement their programs.”

The commander of the Al-Baraa Battalion, Al-Misbah Abu Zaid, appeared last week declaring “victory” moments after the army entered the headquarters, which had been under the control of the Rapid Support Forces since the first weeks of the outbreak of fighting in mid-April.

On the other hand, media platforms affiliated with the Brotherhood were active in glorifying the role of what they called “the movement’s cadres” in the fighting, and some platforms went further than that and considered that the step marked the beginning of the path for the organization’s return to power and the end of any role for the political parties that led the change that was overthrown in April 2019. The Brotherhood’s rule lasted for three decades.

The third aspect of the public appearance was the statements conveyed by the Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement, Ali Karti, in which he pledged not to submit to any truce or negotiated solutions.

The human dimension

The humanitarian dimension is one of the greatest concerns of the United States and the international community, as the cost of the war increases, in which about 14,000 people were killed and more than 10 million fled from their homes, in light of the worsening hunger crisis that now besieges more than 25 million people.

According to Perillo, the humanitarian crisis has begun to threaten millions, and he added: “It has become a horrific humanitarian crisis. We are talking about millions and millions of people displaced from their homes, and we are receiving reports that dozens of children are dying of hunger, and the escalation of fighting is making the situation much worse.”

He stressed, “The Sudanese are haunted by death emanating from everywhere. This is a war that was not necessary.”

Perillo stressed the United States' support for African initiatives, saying, “We must silence the weapons, and I believe that our African partners have a great influence.”

On Sunday, Perillo discussed in Djibouti with the Executive Secretary of the African Development Authority (IGAD) Workni Qebeho ways to resolve the conflict and reach peace in Sudan.

“We stressed the need to coordinate efforts and help find a solution to the conflict,” Qabiho said on his official account on the X website.

Although the existing government in Sudan froze its membership in it, IGAD announced its determination to use all means and capabilities to stop the war in Sudan in cooperation with the African Union, and to mobilize the support of the international community for its plan, which constitutes, in the eyes of many observers and many international and regional parties, a practical framework. To solve the rampant crisis in Sudan.

The organization adopts a 6-point road map that includes:

■ A permanent ceasefire and turning Khartoum into a demilitarized capital.

■ Deporting the forces of both sides of the fighting to assembly centers 50 kilometers away from Khartoum.

■ Deploying African forces to guard strategic institutions in the capital.

■ Addressing the poor humanitarian conditions resulting from the war.

■ Involving police and security forces in the process of securing public facilities.

■ Starting a political process to resolve the crisis once and for all.

The issue of maintaining regional security is considered one of the most prominent motives that may support any potential interventions, whether from the African Union or IGAD.

Regarding this, Ambassador Nour El-Din Manan told Sky News Arabia that “Sudan’s neighboring countries will not stand idly by, but will intervene under the pretext of protecting their borders and security from potential security risks in the event of the state’s disintegration and fragmentation.”

In the same context, political analyst Al-Amin Mukhtar said that stopping the war requires entering into unconditional negotiations that lead to an end to military manifestations, the withdrawal of all army and rapid support forces from civilian sites in the capital and the states, and the launch of a comprehensive operation with international and regional guarantees and oversight.