Countries such as the United States, Ukraine and Poland adopt a critical tone towards the election that ensured the Russian leader's stay in power

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, aged 71, won the elections and will remain in charge of the country at least until 2030. With the confirmation of re-election, Putin will surpass the time of government of Josef Stalin, who led the Soviet Union for 28 years and 11 months (1924-1953).

The current president has governed Russia for almost 25 years. It will be his 5th term.

Some countries spoke out about the re-election of the Russian leader, who has been in power since 1999. Here are some reactions below:

U.S

The White House spoke in a critical tone. “The elections are obviously neither free nor fair, given the way Mr. Putin has imprisoned political opponents and prevented others from running against him”.

Ukraine

The president Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the Russian electoral process. He said that Putin makes a “imitation of elections” and that there is no “legitimacy”.

Zelensky also declared that he commits “crime” when occupying Ukrainian territories. Here is the message below:

These days, the Russian dictator imitates another "elections." Everyone in the world understands that this person, like many others throughout history, has become sick with power and will stop at nothing to rule forever. There is no evil he would not do to maintain his personal…

Germany

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs he said what “Russia’s pseudo-election is neither free nor fair.”

UK

Foreign Minister David Cameron called holding elections for “illegal and unfair”.

Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs he said that the vote was held in “conconditions of extreme repression against society, making a free and democratic choice impossible”.