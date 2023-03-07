And sports reports talked about the 2022 World Cup-winning player holding talks to extend his contract with Saint-Germain.

On the other hand, a USA Today report said that Major League Soccer official Don Garber said in an interview with The Athletic that Messi’s joining the league would be a “great addition.”

Garber added in his statements: “With Messi joining the American League, we will have attracted the most special player in the history of the game.”

And he continued, “We strongly support Messi’s inclusion in Inter Miami. It will be great for Messi, his family and us. I cannot currently provide more details about this matter.”

Garber explained that the inclusion of Messi will require the American club to secure the large amount that will be paid for winning the services of the Argentine player.

“We will have to arrange a good deal for Messi that fits his expectations,” the American League official concluded.

Miami coach remarks

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said last February that he wanted to attract Messi to the team.

In an interview with The Times, Phil Neville said: