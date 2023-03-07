from the names Switch Pro and switch 2until the changes in release dates that even mention the possibility that it is during 2023. The rumors and the leaked information about the successor to the Nintendo Switch seem to be what will plague the news of this industry for the remainder of the year.

In this case, the issue is backward compatibility. According to an analysis carried out by content creator and developer NightDive Studios, ModernVintageGamerthis feature will be something that cannot be assumed to exist on the new console.

Through a video, ModernVintage Gamer (MVG) explained that the current Nintendo Switch uses a chip Tegra X1 developed by NVIDIA, which is also used in Android TV models with Nvidia Shield from 2015 to 2018, emphasizing the years that have passed since then.

“If Nintendo drops the Tegra X1, which is most likely, Switch games are not going to work on the new hardware, at least if they aren’t recompiled for the new hardware,” MVG explained.

Following the comment, the content creator proposed various solutions for how Nintendo could address the matter, either through software emulationlike consoles do Xbox.

While a Switch 2 could theoretically do the same, this would require a significant increase in processing power. Even the Steam Deckwhich is quite a bit more powerful than the Nintendo Switch, has trouble emulating some Switch games.

Another solution would be for NVIDIA and Nintendo to offer Tegra X1 support on their new chip. Although this would require a lot of work. Finally, the Tegra X1 chip could be included in the new console to dispense with emulation, just as Nintendo did to give backwards compatibility of Game Cube in it Nintendo Wii.

While the latter solution is the simplest, it could also increase the cost of producing the system, as well as requiring physical copies of the games to be played on the new hardware.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I’ve always wondered if backwards compatibility on consoles is something we give too much importance to. I think that if you really want to play an old game, you can always get a console, but then Wii U-like problems come up and… I think, this thing should be planned and fixed as soon as possible, maybe with reissues or proper digital versions? to the new hardware?