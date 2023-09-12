Mark Dickey (40 years old) was on an international exploration mission in Murka Cave in the Taurus Mountains in Mersin Province when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040 metres.

“Dickie was taken out of the last exit of the cave,” the union wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Thus, the cave rescue portion of the operation ended successfully. We congratulate all who contributed!” he added.

Italian rescuers said that Dicky was taken to the medical tent in the camp for examinations.

More than 150 rescuers from Turkey, Croatia, Italy and other countries worked for nine days to rescue him from the third deepest cave in the country.

Footage from the previous stages of the operation showed Dickey lying inside the cave while a medical team treated him. Footage also showed other teams moving down into the cave using ropes and making their way through narrow passages.