Mexico City.- The Mexican Soccer Team equaled with Australia (2-2) on Saturday at AT&T Stadium of Texashowever the result was at least for Alvaro Morales, ESPN narratorwho once again ranted against Guillermo Ochoa in Spicy Soccer.

‘The Wizard’who was accompanied by Jared Borgetti, Jorge Pietrasanta and Dionisio Estrada on the table Debateonce again criticized ‘Memo’ Ochoa being one of the main characters who demands of the Mexican team stop calling current goalkeeper of the Salernitana from Italy because he “no longer has reflections.”

When he was in the box he began to talk about the first goal he received Mexico via the corner kick. The ball went to the first post, an area that, supposedly, is where there are the most deficiencies in the goal area. Guillermo Ochoasomething that, according to Alvaro Moralesthe other rivals already know and that’s why the goal fell Australia.

Guillermo Ochoa in the game against Australia

“This is an exam for ‘Jimmy’ Lozano to know who should and should not put more and who should not put more because the rivals already know, as I said in Italy and now the Australiansat first post and throw it to Guillermo Ochoait doesn’t come out there, Ochoa “He has no reflexes, he could have gone out but he was scared,” he said.

Guillermo Ochoa before the Mexico game

This Monday there was a press conference with the coach of the Mexican team, Jaime Lozanowho defended Guillermo Ochoa from his ‘haters’ and compared him to the ‘kaiser’, Rafael Marquez Alvarezfor continuing to make history as the former national captain.

«‘Memo’ has made and continues to make history, that is the theme, as Rafael Marquezthere were good centre-backs, but as Marquez there is one. That’s the theme, ‘Memo’ “He is in a great league, at a great level,” said the ‘Jimmy’ Lozano prior to friendly match against Uzbekistan in atlanta.

