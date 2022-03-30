An American and two Russian cosmonauts landed safely in central Kazakhstan on Wednesday after leaving the International Space Station aboard the same spacecraft, despite growing hostility between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

The joint re-entry flight carrying American astronaut Mark Vandy He, of the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Russian astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dobrovbin was closely monitored, to see if the escalating dispute between Moscow and Washington over the Russian attack on Ukraine had extended to long-term cooperation. The term in the space between the two former opponents of the Cold War.