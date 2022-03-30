Mexico.- The dollar price in Mexico presented a decrease in its value in the purchase and sale in the windows of the country, since the exchange rate On a national average this Wednesday, March 30, it registered a drop of $0.0064 pesos less compared to yesterday (The price of the dollar this March 29, 2022).

The American dollar presents an average value in the exchange rate this morning at the points of sale and purchase in Mexico, this Wednesday, March 30, $19.9569 Mexican pesos.

The variables of the dollar have maintained a lack of control in their value in the banks of Mexico, one of the main ones being the effects that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic has brought to the global economy.

Read more: Today’s weather forecast: front No. 39 will be located in the north with strong winds

Throughout the world, the price of the dollar has been changing, in one of the most important currencies as it is considered universal, entering almost all the economies of the planet.

However, each bank in mexico presents a variable value in the purchase and sale of dollars in the territory of the Republic.

The price of the US dollar at the purchase window is averaged at $19.7242.

While its window value per sale averages at $20.1895.

This is how the price of the dollar is found in some of the banks in Mexico.

Price of the dollar/eldolar.info

For payments of obligations in official institutions, it is valued at $20.1195 Mexican pesos. In the SAT it is valued at $19.9942.

Dollar/peso:

S&P 500 Index (Wall Street):