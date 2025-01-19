FC Barcelona did not go beyond a draw (1-1) against Getafe this Saturday on matchday 20 of LaLiga EA Sports and failed in the pursuit of the lead, despite enjoying many chances in a Coliseum that sold its skin dearly to Barça displeasure. These are the keys to the meeting.

eyes of genius

Barça had not scored in four years against Getafe and it took a genius to break this statistic. It was the 9th minute when Pedri received a ball in the left sector of the field to immediately make an impossible low pass that crossed a forest of legs until finding the path of a magnificent cut clearance from Jules Koundé. A pass that only Pedri’s eyes saw and that served to do the most difficult thing in this type of match: score the first goal. And football, many times, is this. A genius within the reach of very few, making a difference. Football belongs to footballers and Pedri Potter’s nickname is not a coincidence either.

Follow non-finishers

When Barça had managed to get ahead on the scoreboard, Getafe tied in a collective action in which Barça commits a common defensive error: focusing on the finisher. And a shot by Coba followed by a magnificent handball by Iñaki Peña ended up at the feet of an Arambarri arriving from behind. It is very important that all rivals who enter the area are marked whether they are the finisher or not. Because inside the area, actions are so fast that it is impossible to react to a rebound or a second ball. The only solution is to clock out. Iñaki Peña did his homework at 1-1. His surroundings forgot about the second finishers.

The de Jong midfielder

In the half, Hansi Flick made a move, bringing on De Jong for Casadó. A positioning that we already saw against Betis. And he had a remarkable game, providing precision, display to win duels (four out of eight) and, above all, bringing together rivals. He finished with 57 interventions, 44 of 48 in passes, a pass that ended in an opportunity and a goal shot that Soria avoided. If the Dutchman has any option to join the team, it is, without a doubt, in this position. Not in the mid-range. And its main characteristics (driving, ball protection and continuity of play) are for playing close to the base of the game. Not near the area.