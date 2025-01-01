01/01/2025



Updated at 12:00 p.m.























A young man has died after being hit by a bus in Touro (La Coruña). The event occurred around 7:20 a.m. this Wednesday in the vicinity of a nightclub where a party had been held this New Year’s Eve. The victim was 18 years old and lived in Sigüeiro (La Coruña).

An individual has alerted about the accident, which occurred on Castelao Street, near where the Dona Dana nightclub, where many people had attended a New Year’s Eve party. Upon becoming aware of this, the emergency services have notified Health Emergencies 061.

Civil Protection has confirmed to Europa Press that the accident occurred near a pedestrian crossing and in the vicinity of the aforementioned nightclub.

The Civil Traffic Guard and the Touro Civil Protection Volunteer Group were also informed of the accident. The emergency services dispatched to the scene have confirmed the death of the victim, unable to do anything to save his life.