The Milan-Varese motorway, an important road axis that the September 21, 1924 in the presence of Victor Emmanuel III, King of Italy and of theengineer Piero Puricellidesigner and builder of the work, was inaugurated by a procession of cars that for the first time travelled along what in fact It represents one of the first highways in the world.

An event to celebrate the anniversary of the Milan-Varese motorway

On September 22, 2024, 100 years will have passed from that day on and, to celebrate this important event, the ASI Federated Clubs of Lombardy with their own Federation ASI (Automotoclub Storico Italiano) have organised a non-competitive event reserved for vintage cars and motorcycles linked to that historical period (built until 1945) which, in procession, will unite Milan to Varese retracing the same streets and in particular theMilan Lakes Highway A8the subject of the anniversary.

The idea of ​​ASI

The event, organized by ASI in collaboration with the Lombardy Clubs and Lombardy Regionis sponsored by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and from Highways for Italyand is supported by Merbag, Fineco Varese, Carioni and Mafra.ASI and the Lombard Clubs: promoting historic motoring has cultural valueIt is significant and exemplary that along the artery that holds the world record for longevity, designed and built by the engineer Puricelli, born in Milan and adopted by Varese, the Lombard ASI Clubs have mobilised, collectors of cars and motorcycles of great historical valuerestorers, lovers of engines of all eras and brands. With this event, ASI, thanks to the Lombard Federated Clubs, wishes to express the strong feeling of unity and aggregation with the Lombardy region, its history, its records, united by a great passion for mechanics and design and proud to belong to a region that for over a hundred years has been the cradle of treasures linked to the engine: Lombardy, land of designers, planners, artisan businesses that have become industries, brands envied throughout the world. Milan, Varese, Lainate, Gallarate, Como are five important hubs of the A8/A9 motorway of the Lakes. Those same cities today are a hotbed of ideas but above all places where the passion for historic motoring is a constant presence on the territory to promote and enhance the boundless historical heritage of every motor vehicle that respects the criteria of originality.