According to the latest rumors, the technology of upscaling based on artificial intelligence that is rumored to be implemented in PS5 Pro it will be called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolutionabbreviated to PSSR.

Combined with the PS5 Pro's faster rendering and ray tracing speeds, PSSR will use PlayStation Machine Learning to increase the resolution of images with the same performance, acting as a substantially improved version of the current upscaler based on temporal antialiasing.

The source from which this information comes claims that the system does not require specific optimizations, uses approximately 250 MB of memory and It takes just two milliseconds to transform an image from 1080p to 4Kwith the possibility of further improving these timings in the future.