According to the latest rumors, the technology of upscaling based on artificial intelligence that is rumored to be implemented in PS5 Pro it will be called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolutionabbreviated to PSSR.
Combined with the PS5 Pro's faster rendering and ray tracing speeds, PSSR will use PlayStation Machine Learning to increase the resolution of images with the same performance, acting as a substantially improved version of the current upscaler based on temporal antialiasing.
The source from which this information comes claims that the system does not require specific optimizations, uses approximately 250 MB of memory and It takes just two milliseconds to transform an image from 1080p to 4Kwith the possibility of further improving these timings in the future.
The potential is enormous
Considering the inevitable increase in power compared to the original PS5, the greater capabilities dedicated to ray tracing and the use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, there is no doubt that the potential of the PS5 Pro on a graphics level is enormous.
In fact, by being able to limit the actual rendering to 1080p, which the upscaling technology based on artificial intelligence will then convert into 2160p almost indistinguishable from the real resolution, the new Sony console will have a very wide margin to be dedicated to effects and maintaining a stable frame rate.
