Amusement parks | Price comparison reveals big differences – See what a day costs at Linnanmäki, Särkänniemi and three other amusement parks

This summer, the magical ghost limit of 50 euros will be crossed for the first time in wristband prices. HS compared the prices of amusement park wristbands, entrance tickets, parking and food. Not all Amusement Parks have raised prices.

Amusement park visit is one of the highlights of the summer, especially for families with children. It is also a big financial investment. In addition to amusement park wristbands, money is usually also spent on food and often on travel and accommodation.

A day at the amusement park for a family or a larger group can easily cost hundreds of euros. It is possible to save some money if, for example, you buy wristbands in advance or use an S group advantage card.